United States/NYS here. I formed a super small LLC last year and am trying to do my taxes. The CPA I'm using is a dead fish and I simply don't have time to get a new one before taxes are due on 7/15. But rest assured, after we get through this tax filing, he's fired.

Several times I've asked him what I need to give him so he can file my LLC taxes, and he has just told me that he just needs "a list of incomes and expenses".

I'm sure he doesn't want this written on a paper napkin. Are there standard, easy-to-follow templates for these types of documents?

In 2019 the LLC had no income and no expenses (the business really opened its doors in January of this year). Can I just tell him that or do I need to fill out some form or template to give to him?