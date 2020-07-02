1

United States/NYS here. I formed a super small LLC last year and am trying to do my taxes. The CPA I'm using is a dead fish and I simply don't have time to get a new one before taxes are due on 7/15. But rest assured, after we get through this tax filing, he's fired.

Several times I've asked him what I need to give him so he can file my LLC taxes, and he has just told me that he just needs "a list of incomes and expenses".

I'm sure he doesn't want this written on a paper napkin. Are there standard, easy-to-follow templates for these types of documents?

In 2019 the LLC had no income and no expenses (the business really opened its doors in January of this year). Can I just tell him that or do I need to fill out some form or template to give to him?

  • Do you not have a way to track revenue that you've earned and expenses that you've paid? There's no formal "format" but surely you have something written down or recorder in a way that you can track, right? Did you keep receipts for expenses and records of sales? Did you tell the CPA that there was no revenue or expense for 2019? – D Stanley yesterday
  • If you incorporated last year, then you probably had to file some paperwork, which likely came with some filing fees. I am guessing that would qualify as an "expense". You would have had to transfer assets into the LLC to do this, which may or may not be "income". There may be other activities that took place that would also include moneys flowing into and out of the LLC. – Istanari yesterday
  • Surely you can just tell him that and if he needs a form he'll ask you for one? – user253751 5 hours ago

