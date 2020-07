Another possible choice is that you are looking at bad data.

I don't know the crypto markets but in the stock market:

A crossed market is when the bid price exceeds its ask price.

A locked market is when the bid price at one exchange is the same as the ask price at another exchange.

With computerized trading, these are relatively rare events and they tend to happen in a fast market when there's a buying or selling frenzy and share price is moving rapidly.