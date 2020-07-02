1

How does an IT contractor provide consulting services from India to a UK Client?

  1. Do we need to open a IT Services Private Limited Company in India or are there other options, also helpful on how much it would cost and the timescale

  2. What are the taxes associated that will need to be paid when raising an invoice from the Indian company to the UK Client?

  3. Can the invoice be in Pounds?

  4. Is it a possibility to receive the invoice payment to an UK Bank account?

  5. If I plan to work as an independent contractor then how will the UK Client provide a contract ?

1
  1. No one does not need to register a company. It can be done as individual as well.
  2. If you are transacting as company, there would be few taxes, please consult a CA.
  3. Yes.
  4. Yes.
  5. Contact can be to individual as well. Quite a few people do it as individuals
  • What if you have 2 people working for the UK Client then will having a company be the tax efficient way ? The client might not issue 2 different contracts, rather its just one contract (or a statement of work) – Rajesh yesterday
  • A limited liability company needs at least 3 director, plus you have to pay company taxes as well as your income taxes... essentially double taxation... however there are benefits in terms of depreciation etc. Consult a CA for specifics. – Dheer yesterday

