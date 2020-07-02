How does an IT contractor provide consulting services from India to a UK Client?
Do we need to open a IT Services Private Limited Company in India or are there other options, also helpful on how much it would cost and the timescale
What are the taxes associated that will need to be paid when raising an invoice from the Indian company to the UK Client?
Can the invoice be in Pounds?
Is it a possibility to receive the invoice payment to an UK Bank account?
If I plan to work as an independent contractor then how will the UK Client provide a contract ?