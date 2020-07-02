Using the
PMT formula in Excel, I can calculate the monthly payments based on the interest on the loan (e.g.2%), the principal value of the loan (e.g. £100,000), and the term of the loan (e.g. 25 years).
Is there an equivalent formula, to take the monthly payments, the principal and the percentage; and output the term for the loan?
In other words, could someone rearrange the equation at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Compound_interest#Monthly_amortized_loan_or_mortgage_payments for me, so that
n is assigned instead of
c?