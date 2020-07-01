I am very new to trading, so please take it easy with me. Recently I was searching online and doing independent research and met a new friend who recommended https://fortistrad.com/en/ for me. I installed their recommended trading platform i.e. MT4 and I was given a $100K virtual fund to trade in order to understand how the app works. I liked it so far.

However, I am still sceptical about the authenticity of this broker. For me to start real trading, they request I do a bank transfer to a given account in HongKong and the funds will be deposited into my MT4 account. However, whenever I browse their website, I do find it difficult to trust them. There are no public reviews about them online making it difficult for any independent verification.

Can someone please advise me on this?