0

I am currently looking for my first house to buy.

I looked at https://www.helptobuy.gov.uk/help-to-buy-isa/how-does-it-work/, The Help to Buy ISA had been closed to new accounts at midnight on 30 November 2019.

There is a Lifetime ISA which currently I can apply.

My question is:

Do I need to open a Lifetime ISA account before I purchase my first house?

And also from this website, I have to have had the lifetime ISA for at least a year to receive the bonus? https://www.which.co.uk/money/mortgages-and-property/first-time-buyers/help-to-buy/help-to-buy-isas-explained-aj3089u27r95

What are my other options to get the government bonus or help to buy programme?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
tonoslfx is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • 2
    From what I know, help to buy programmes aren't the same as help to buy ISAs (you can qualify for the programme without the ISA, and you have no obligation to go through a help to buy scheme if you have the ISA). Don't know much about the new LISAs, but I heard help-to-buy schemes are often quite bad and it might be worth saving for a few years more and getting a regular mortgage instead of going through help-to-buy schemes. not really enough to warrant an answer, don't have any links on hand – penelope Jul 1 at 13:56

Your Answer

tonoslfx is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.