I am currently looking for my first house to buy.

I looked at https://www.helptobuy.gov.uk/help-to-buy-isa/how-does-it-work/, The Help to Buy ISA had been closed to new accounts at midnight on 30 November 2019.

There is a Lifetime ISA which currently I can apply.

My question is:

Do I need to open a Lifetime ISA account before I purchase my first house?

And also from this website, I have to have had the lifetime ISA for at least a year to receive the bonus? https://www.which.co.uk/money/mortgages-and-property/first-time-buyers/help-to-buy/help-to-buy-isas-explained-aj3089u27r95

What are my other options to get the government bonus or help to buy programme?