I am an American taxpayer. Last year I unsuccessfully sought tax advice and I wasn't sure what I was doing wrong.

My situation is a bit unusual. I prepare my own returns, by hand, and don't use software or have an existing relationship with an accountant. Last year I found myself fretting over my return, reading huge amounts of IRS fine print, and worrying about where I was getting everything precisely correct.

I contacted several tax accountants, and asked if I could hire them for a consultation. I had in mind that I would bring a draft of my returns, ask them to look over it, and ask a variety of questions about my returns and about tax law. None of these accountants wanted to take me as a client. From what I can tell, this is not how tax accountants typically work; instead, apparently they prefer to take responsibility for their clients' tax returns from start to finish.

What would be a good way for me to seek out this sort of advice?