Check this.

The market cap of this company is not even close to other companies with the same CMP, let alone the fundamentals.

And It manufactures a variety of heavy equipment, such as that used for earth moving, transport and mining, because od the pendemic the majority of it's work is shut.

And the CMP just came to half of 52 weeks high.

How the market price of a stock is set up?

How can even, a barely functioning company can keep the CMP that high?

Pardon me, if I'm asking the wrong question?