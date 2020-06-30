I am still unfamiliar with OTCBB and OTC securities in general, but I found some information by digging around FINRA's website. I'd appreciate a better answer from someone more experienced. Here's what I found:
Looks like there are no longer any securities trading on the OTCBB. FINRA's Market Statictics shows that the trade volumes on OTCBB have declined significantly in the last 5 years:
Compare to "Other OTC", which has far higher trade volumes:
It appears that there has been no trades on OTCBB in the last six months (as of July 2020), with the last trades occurring in November 2019:
Apparently, for most (all?) of 2019 there were only two securities traded on OTCBB: "Vantage Drilling International Stapled Unit Consisting Ord Sh & 1%/12% Step UP Sr Secd (Third Lien Conv Nt Due 2030)(Caymay Island)" (VTGGF), and "Signature Bank Georgia Sandy Springs Common Stock" (SGBG). VTGGF appears to be the only security that traded in October 2019 and November 2019.
From what I can tell, market participants seem to have left OTCBB and moved to other Alternative Trading Systems (ATS) such as OTC Markets' OTC Link ATS (whose trade volume is included in FINRA's "Other OTC" statistics).