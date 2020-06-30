I went to the symbol directory page of the OTCBB to find the list of stocks quoted on the OTCBB: https://otce.finra.org/otce/directories. To my surprise, there are no securities quoted on the OTCBB:

The directory returns only one result, TESTM (OTC Test Issuer Common Shares), which I assume is just an example company that does not really exist.

So my question is: What is the OTCBB used for nowadays? Is OTCBB completely dead as a quotation system? If so, why does it still exist?