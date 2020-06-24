You appear to have set up the accounts as representing the finances of the household, with the 3 people being contributors of money to the household. I think that is a good approach. Your accounts hierarchy already has separate Accounts Receivable accounts for each person for rent contributions. Since you want to keep rent contributions separate from other expenses, I would suggest that you set up similar accounts for each person to cover general expenses (food, internet, electricity, dog expenses, etc.). These accounts might be called ContributionsRequired/Person1 , ContributionsRequired/Person2 , ContributionsRequired/Person3 or something similar, and should be of type Asset.

When a bill is paid (for example, the electricity bill that should be a shared expense) you can show the payment initially by crediting Accounts/Bankaccount and debiting Expenses/Other by the amount of the bill payment. To show that contributions are now due by the 3 residents for this expense, you can add a Split transaction that credits Expenses/Other by the amount of the bill and debits each of the ContributionsRequired/PersonX accounts by one-third of the bill amount.

When a bill is paid for Dog expenses, follow the same process but this time the split transaction will debit only the ContributionsRequired accounts of the two dog owners.

If one of the residents buys groceries for the household using their own money, this should be recorded by debiting the Expenses/Food account and crediting the individual's ContributionsRequired account. That amount in the Expenses/Food account should then be transferred in equal amounts (one-third each) to each of the three ContributionsRequired/PersonX accounts.

When a person makes a deposit in the shared bank account, debit Accounts/Bankaccount and credit the relevant ContributionsRequired/PersonX account.

Each person should make sufficient payments to reduce their balance to zero in their ContributionsRequired/PersonX account. A high balance in a ContributionsRequired/PersonX account shows that person is not contributing their fair share towards expenses.