I share my flat with two other people and am currently having issues properly modelling the account hierarchy for our use case. Our intention is mostly to have a good overview about who-paid-what and we do not need to generate any reports to tax offices, banks or something like that. However, we have agreed on a few constraints and I would like to have them represented in our accounts hierarchy:
- We have a collective bank account
- We pay our individual, monthly rents (that happen to be the same amount for everyone) into this account
- We pay the owner the monthly rent from this account, as well as our electricity and internet provider etc.
- If we decide we need something (e.g. most recently a printer) we also pay that from this account. For stuff like this our individual monthly payments are calculated with a small buffer in mind such that we usually have around 200 euros extra in our account.
- We share all our food and beverages
- We collect all the receipts when somebody buys something
- We want to be able to see whether someone is paying significantly more/less then the others
- We have a dog. However, he is owned by two of us and only those two pay the dog's expenses
- We want to keep the rent stuff separate from e.g. food
I set up the following account hierarchy which mostly does what we want:
Or, extracted to CSV:
type,full_name,name,code,description,color,notes,commoditym,commodityn,hidden,tax,placeholder
ASSET,Accounts,Accounts,,Bank accounts & cash,,,EUR,CURRENCY,F,F,T
ASSET,Accounts:Cash,Cash,,,,,EUR,CURRENCY,F,F,F
BANK,Accounts:Bankaccount,Bankaccount,,,,,EUR,CURRENCY,F,F,F
RECEIVABLE,Rentaccounts,Rentaccounts,,,,,EUR,CURRENCY,F,F,F
RECEIVABLE,Rentaccounts:Person1,Person1,,,,,EUR,CURRENCY,F,F,F
RECEIVABLE,Rentaccounts:Person2,Person2,,,,,EUR,CURRENCY,F,F,F
RECEIVABLE,Rentaccounts:Person3,Person3,,,,,EUR,CURRENCY,F,F,F
PAYABLE,Other,Other,,,,,EUR,CURRENCY,F,F,T
PAYABLE,Other:Person1,Person1,,,,,EUR,CURRENCY,F,F,F
PAYABLE,Other:Person2,Person2,,,,,EUR,CURRENCY,F,F,F
PAYABLE,Other:Person3,Person3,,,,,EUR,CURRENCY,F,F,F
INCOME,Income,Income,,,,,EUR,CURRENCY,F,F,T
INCOME,Income:Rent,Rent,,"The rent the room mates pay each month",,,EUR,CURRENCY,F,F,F
EXPENSE,Expenses,Expenses,,,,,EUR,CURRENCY,F,F,T
EXPENSE,Expenses:Rent,Rent,,"rent including gas, internet, electricity etc.",,,EUR,CURRENCY,F,F,F
EXPENSE,Expenses:Dog,Dog,,,,,EUR,CURRENCY,F,F,F
EXPENSE,Expenses:Food,Food,,,,,EUR,CURRENCY,F,F,F
EXPENSE,Expenses:Other,Other,,,,,EUR,CURRENCY,F,F,F
The main issue with this is that I don't know how I'ld separate the dog stuff (payed by Person1&2) from Expenses:Other and Expenses:Food (payed by all 3).
Does anyone have a good advice?