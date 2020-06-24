I have a pair of married clients from India who lent their son money to buy a restaurant in India. They now reside in the US and are naturalised US nationals, and now that the business is profitable the son is paying them back with profits from the business. In 2019 they received around $130,000 from their son. How best to declare this income to minimize tax?
1Is there anything documenting the loan including interest rate and number of payments? – mhoran_psprep Jun 24 at 12:21
1Before getting into the loan stuff, ask your clients if they have been declaring their income from any assets in India to the IRS from the time they became permanent immigrants to the US, and declaring the existence of these assets on Schedule B of their income tax forms and separately to the US Treasury (FinCen) for FBAR purposes. – Dilip Sarwate Jun 24 at 13:25
It was a loan so it should be considered as loan and should be declared as loan in tax return. If paid back amount is more than original loaned amount then it becomes income for the parents and they will have to pay tax on it.
Where does one declare a loan on a US tax return? – Dilip Sarwate 35 mins ago
If he has used money for setting up a business then he had to declare the loan on his company's account. There isn't a loan section on personal tax return though AFAIK. – Raymond 29 mins ago