ADRs:

American Depositary Receipts (ADRs)

A negotiable instrument issued by a U.S. depositary bank evidencing ownership of shares in a non-U.S. company. Each ADR denotes American Depositary Shares (ADSs), representing a specific number of underlying shares on deposit with a custodian in the issuer’s home market. ADRs are quoted and traded in U.S. dollars in the U.S. securities market, and the associated dividends are paid to investors in U.S. dollars. ADRs were specifically designed to facilitate the purchase, holding and sale of non-U.S. securities by U.S. investors and to provide a corporate finance vehicle for non-U.S. issuers.

American Depositary Shares (ADSs)

A security issued in the U.S., representing shares on deposit with a custodian in the issuer’s home market. An American Depositary Receipt (ADR) evidences one, a fraction of one, or more than one American Depositary Share. The term "ADR" is often used to mean both the certificates and the securities themselves.