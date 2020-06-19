Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 19 days ago. Improve this question

I am fairly new to trading. Recently I watched some videos after joining Robinhood and I realized that Robinhood is fairly limited.

I am looking for a broker company and software that allows me to do the following:

Buy a stock

Automatically set a stop loss price

Automatically set a profit sell price

No buy fee

No sell fee

I am willing to pay small fee, if free is not available. Also if limit sell for free is available I will accept that too.

I found Ninjatrader does the automatic stop loss and sell, but it seems I cannot use it with Robinhood. This is why I need help because I cannot find a good mix of broker with a tool.

I plan to do very little day trading of stocks with scalping. I plan to buy and sell pretty quickly. I don't expect to become rich, hence why I need something affordable or free. Please help me.

I don't plan to trade options (if that helps)