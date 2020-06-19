I am fairly new to trading. Recently I watched some videos after joining Robinhood and I realized that Robinhood is fairly limited.
I am looking for a broker company and software that allows me to do the following:
- Buy a stock
- Automatically set a stop loss price
- Automatically set a profit sell price
- No buy fee
- No sell fee
I am willing to pay small fee, if free is not available. Also if limit sell for free is available I will accept that too.
I found Ninjatrader does the automatic stop loss and sell, but it seems I cannot use it with Robinhood. This is why I need help because I cannot find a good mix of broker with a tool.
I plan to do very little day trading of stocks with scalping. I plan to buy and sell pretty quickly. I don't expect to become rich, hence why I need something affordable or free. Please help me.
I don't plan to trade options (if that helps)