If an ETF shareholder passively holds the shares, there is still active trading in the shares in the highly liquid basket by the AP's (to track the index), right? But doesn't this incur a cost to the passive shareholder? The AP's trade on risk free arbitrage, more so in volatile markets, does that trading incur a cost to passive ETF shareholders? Or does that cost (the other end to the risk free arbitrage is a cost to someone) only apply to the shareholders that trade the ETF shares (i.e. not passive)? Where do the costs of risk-free ETF arbitrage end up?
If the price of the ETF is higher than the NAV, the AP can buy the component shares, swap them for ETF shares, and then sell the ETF shares, capturing the spread. There is no cost passed on to the ETF shareholder.
The same process occurs if the ETF trades at a discount.
The ETF has to be trading at some premium to net asset value (or discount in order for the redemption risk-free arbitrage to happen). Due to the design of ETFs this effect is small but it does result in slight tracking error which will result in some small loss to the ETF investor at the time they trade.
For a passive investor, this cost, like buy-vs-ask spread, should be quite insignificant. For an active trader, still very small but probably worth calculating to fully understand it. High-frequency traders definitely would do well to account for it.