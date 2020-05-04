I am new to trading and probably don't understand as well how the market works at certain limits.

I was trying to trade on IQ Option on a commodity (Oil WTI) to place a buy order (CALL), but it failed giving me the following error -

Whereas, if I try to place a Sell order (PUT), it succeeds. The current traders sentiment shows a ratio of 99:1 i.e. 99% people are selling and only 1% are buying, but that might be due to the inability to buy this asset?

I want to understand how is this possible? Are there valid conditions at which you can trade only one of the options (CALL or PUT) and what are such conditions? Isn't it a sort of manipulation?