0

I got some stocks through my employer in 2015. I sold some in 2019. Why did I receive W-2 income in 2019 from my company which I no longer work? As far as I understand, either its RSU or ESPP, employer reports w-2 income in the year its given. My current employer does this.

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
srini is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • Have you asked your former employer what the income on the W-2 was for? – Ben Miller - Remember Monica 6 mins ago
  • No. Will ask. But based on my experience they are very lazy in responding. Most probably may not respond :-( – srini 5 mins ago

Your Answer

srini is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.