I got some stocks through my employer in 2015. I sold some in 2019. Why did I receive W-2 income in 2019 from my company which I no longer work? As far as I understand, either its RSU or ESPP, employer reports w-2 income in the year its given. My current employer does this.
Have you asked your former employer what the income on the W-2 was for? – Ben Miller - Remember Monica 6 mins ago
No. Will ask. But based on my experience they are very lazy in responding. Most probably may not respond :-( – srini 5 mins ago