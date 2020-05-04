Current Age: 28 Investment horizon: 30 years Amount: 10 lakhs INR (1000000) Lumpsum Expected Returns: Want to double money every 3 years approx.(24% CAGR)

Money will not be withdrawn till 30 years. I may need to move the funds to another type fund after 5/7 years or later if needed, based on fund performance and other factors so that we achieve our goal by end of 30 years. If things workout as planned, the compounding effect (at 24% CAGR) would give somewhere around 100Cr (100000000 INR) at the end of 30 years I beleive.

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&sou...DRAL&usg=AOvVaw2tFaFwG5vLNm4YTy0TS2rZ&cf=1

This article from ET gives funds which have returned above 20% consistently over many years now. I request the people on this forum to give their valuable suggestions regarding this strategy and which type of funds I should be looking into and whether to invest the 10 lakhs in one go or as installments over a period of 1 to 2 months.