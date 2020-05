If an initial investment of 100'000 results in 200'000 after 10 years (including the initial investment), is it correct to say that the investment has returned on average 10% per year?

I am guessing the answer is no due to compounding returns having a non-linear effect, but I can't quite more formally explain it to myself. Or perhaps it is correct and I'm just overcomplicating things?

Can anybody shed some more rigorous light?