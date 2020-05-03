When these three people bought the house, they should have signed a document saying what fraction of the house each owns, and how it's value would be divided between them when sold. If they didn't then there may be a default division that is applied legally.

If it isn't defined in law or the agreement then it is up to them to decide how the value is split on sale. They can decide to do it however they want and whatever they think is fair. There is no "correct" way.