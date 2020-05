In the USA, National Best Bid and Offer (NBBO) is the SEC rule that requires brokers to guarantee that customers receive the best ask price when they buy securities and the best bid price when they sell securities. Therefore, your order would get filled at the lowest ask price which is $100, assuming that $100 is the ask price.

Only orders with price improvement cause the B/A spread to change. Those that do not just go on the order book behind those who are offering better prices. For example, the B/A is $100.00 x $100.50. A buy order at $100.05 or a sell order at $100.45 would affect (narrow) the spread.