I am relatively new to the investment world. I know enough about economics & finance and I have bought & sold government bonds through my bank.

I am moving to a new country (Germany) and I feel that it is time to begin serious long term investing. I have found a couple of good ETFs that I want to invest in regularly.

But I don't know how to find an appropriate broker. There are a lot of options to choose from but I don't want to trust some random broker. I have always thought that German banks like DB and ING are reliable and offer good customer support (in case anything goes wrong). However, banks charge a number of fees (annual fee, transaction fee, etc.), which makes the whole scheme obsolete.

How safe are online brokers compared to banks? What should I look for? How can I find a safe broker so that there is no possibility that I could lose all my savings because of something my broker has done?