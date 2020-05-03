0

Would it be possible to get a mortgage loan for 40-50,000+ the amount of the house and then use the remaking amount of the loan to buy a car? The house is 62,000 and I’m pre-Approved for 120,000 .. could I use the 58,000 to buy vehicles with the same loan?

The lender will have an appraisal done on the home and will only approve a mortgage that is in line with the value determined by that appraisal. Assuming you are paying market value for the home, the lender is not likely to approve a mortgage that is significantly higher than that.

If the actual value of the home were 120,000, then you could likely get a mortgage for a significant portion of that beyond the 62,000 purchase price, but you aren't likely to find a seller willing to give such a discount unless it was a special case such as a family member of yours willing to sell to you at a low price.

No, not legally. The bank will not approve a mortgage for more than the house is appraised for minus your down payment.

Theoretically, if the house was appraised for $120k and you paid that much on paper, the seller could hand the $58K back to you, but this is obviously illegal since one or both of you would be lying on the sale document.

