The lender will have an appraisal done on the home and will only approve a mortgage that is in line with the value determined by that appraisal. Assuming you are paying market value for the home, the lender is not likely to approve a mortgage that is significantly higher than that.

If the actual value of the home were 120,000, then you could likely get a mortgage for a significant portion of that beyond the 62,000 purchase price, but you aren't likely to find a seller willing to give such a discount unless it was a special case such as a family member of yours willing to sell to you at a low price.