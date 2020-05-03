I have a live-in nanny who happens to be my sister. My wife and I have paid her biweekly for over a year, but only during this recent tax season did it dawn on us that there is more to do legally. I put together a W2 and listed my own social in box a - I think both EIN and SSN are allowable.

Now I have filed an LLC (with EIN) but I think it will take a month to process. When that LLC+EIN comes back, will I be able to state that my sister has been an employee of the EIN since the start of the year? If not, how should I file her prior work for tax purposes?

My sister and I share a Virginia residence and the LLC is also a VA LLC.