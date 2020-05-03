I am an Italian citizen and I have been offered a full-time, remote employment position from a US employer for a certain amount - let's say 100k per year. Since it is a remote job, I plan on keep living in Italy.

I am interested in understanding how much of the 100k will have to be payed, by whom and to whom. So in two questions,

what exactly (if anything) will be subtracted from these 100k by the employer, before he sends them to my bank account?

once I get my paycheck (100k minus taxes from previous question), what's left for me to pay, and to whom?

I understand that the second question might require knowledge of Italian rules, but if I can at least have a general picture of what's happening, I can research country-specific rates on my own and improve the answer later.

Also - is there anything I should ask the employer to have a clearer picture? I would really like to avoid getting back to him with more questions about money at this stage of the negotiation. I'm just trying to figure out roughly how much I would get. But if there's any question I should ask, I will definitely do before signing.