I am an Italian citizen and I have been offered a full-time, remote employment position from a US employer for a certain amount - let's say 100k per year. Since it is a remote job, I plan on keep living in Italy.
I am interested in understanding how much of the 100k will have to be payed, by whom and to whom. So in two questions,
- what exactly (if anything) will be subtracted from these 100k by the employer, before he sends them to my bank account?
- once I get my paycheck (100k minus taxes from previous question), what's left for me to pay, and to whom?
I understand that the second question might require knowledge of Italian rules, but if I can at least have a general picture of what's happening, I can research country-specific rates on my own and improve the answer later.
Also - is there anything I should ask the employer to have a clearer picture? I would really like to avoid getting back to him with more questions about money at this stage of the negotiation. I'm just trying to figure out roughly how much I would get. But if there's any question I should ask, I will definitely do before signing.