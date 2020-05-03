I am at a loss as to why VAT is applied to silver coins in the UK even though they are technically legal tender ? How can this be is this not the same as charging VAT on a £5 pound note ? Also how would challenge such a mistake by HMRC if at all ? I have silver coins from outside the EU namely the US and most states do not apply such a rule ?
Please review the royal mint's guidelines on legal tender. The only silver coins that are legal tender in the UK are commemorative or limited edition coins minted by the royal mint.
If your coins are from the US, they are no different from any other good/product made from silver e.g. cutlery or jewelry and are taxed just the same.