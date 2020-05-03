Over 6 months ago I went to an Urgent care facility. I checked that this provider was in-network before going, and paid the copay before I was seen. I received a basic medical exam, did not receive any additional medication or treatment while I was there.

Sometime later I remember seeing a letter come in the mail from them but lost it. Now, I have a letter from a collections agency saying that a bill from the urgent care facility was sent to them for collections and I owe them a little over $20. The letter says I had to dispute it in writing within 30 days or they would consider it valid, but that window has already passed.

I have near-perfect credit (over 800), and I'd like to keep it that way. I don't know how I could owe any money to them, but I also don't really care at this point. I just want the best way to address this with the smallest possible impact to my credit score.