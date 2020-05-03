recently, oil prices went negative due to the storage issue where the storage costs were higher than the oil value. So, there is any possibility for bond to trade at a negative prices?
Are there any hypothetical scenarios you have in mind that would cause negative bond prices? – Flux 20 mins ago
Under specific conditions, futures prices, stock prices, and option prices can be negative, but I'm not aware of the possibility of negative bond prices. Bonds represent loans made by investors to a borrower. Losses to the investor are capped at the amount that the investor has already given to the borrower. Hence, the minimum price of a bond is 0, representing the complete loss of principal. – Flux 1 min ago