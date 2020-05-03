The market is efficient

If there is free competition, I think you'll find that most car leasing companies will price their services in a fair manner. If the car leasing sector is charging too high prices, competitors will appear, they will compete to drive down the price, and the pricing will become fair.

It doesn't make sense to drive a new car and discard it after small number of years

Generally, if you want to minimize costs of driving a car, you will probably want to discard it at very old age, not very young age. Thus, typical car leasing companies that lease a new car for 3 or 4 years or so will result in too high costs. If you could drive the car for 10 years, your costs would become lower.

Owning a car with known history is valuable

If you buy a car, you will know its full history. Most likely, if the car is not a lemon, the full history is very valuable knowledge. If you sell the car, the buyer does not know the full history and due to risk management purposes needs to pay less than what it's worth to prepare for potential purchase of a lemon. If leasing, there may not be the possibility to purchase the very car you have been driving. Thus, you're losing a very valuable benefit.

If the car is yours, you can get rid of it at any point of time

What if you become unemployed and no longer need the car? If it's a leased car, and if lots of other people get unemployed at the same time, chances are the leasing company will not allow you to cancel the lease contract. Then you are bound by the contract. If you purchase the car, the car is yours to sell. Perhaps in a bad market condition you will need to wait for few months to sell it, but that's about the worst that can happen. There is no contract, so nothing to prevent you from getting rid of the car.

Conclusion: lease only if possibility to purchase the exact car at end and cancel the contract anytime

You should lease only if you have the possibility to purchase the exact car you have been driving at the end of the lease period, and possibility to cancel the contract at any point of time.

In addition to leasing, there are loan schemes which guarantee that you can get rid of the car at a guaranteed known price at the end of the loan period. You should consider these, as well. Of course the guaranteed known price is rather low, so you probably want to keep the car unless it's a lemon. But it could be the thing just for you, something comparable to leasing allowing you to have known full ownership costs.