Im setting up a payment spreadsheet for a loan just granted, and want to be able to make daily calculations of accrued interest.

The debtor has been given a payment schedule with an interest only structure, so he knows beforehand that, provided he doesnt make any unschedules amortizations, he would have to pay the same ammount of interest every month.

The lender has provided to charge a fixed ammount of interest each month, so I guees the daily accruance of interests calculated prorating the fixed ammount according to the number of days of the specific period.

Im trying to figure out in case the debotr makes an early payment and big enough to partially amortize the principal, then there should be a recalculation of the daily accrued interest for the remaing days in the period.

Can someone help me out on the llogic of how this should be done?