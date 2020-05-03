My apartment complex's landlord sent out an email to everyone, offering to change our rent amount to the following:

$400 per month paid via check, plus 10% of monthly post-tax earnings, set up via direct deposit.

This is an optional program, and they said they would draw up a new rental agreement for us to sign if we're interested. Currently I make $52k and pay $800/month, and my paychecks are around $1525 bimonthly, so my rent would decrease to $705 under this program. Also, if I get laid off my rent would decrease substantially - I'd file for unemployment, but it'd likely be significantly lower than what I make now. If I stay employed, there's now a greater incentive for me to increase my 401k contributions as well. The only downside I can see is if I suddenly move to a higher-paying position in the same city, which seems unlikely.

This feels somewhat sketchy though. What would you recommend doing?