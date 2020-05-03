So I gave someone all my bank information , because they said they would put money in my account and it sounded ver legit and they left my bank account at -$383 . Then I filed a claim at the bank and they denied it saying I have to pay off that -$383. Now my mom wants to file a police report but I lied to her and said someone stole my card and probably hacked into my account. If I file a police report and tell the truth could I still face charges for giving my information out ? And will they even give my money back?
Yes, you're responsible for paying back what you now own the bank, and no, you're not likely to get any of the money back. As for the questions about dealing with the police, you'd be better off asking a lawyer about that. – glibdud 57 mins ago
Giving your bank information out is foolish, but not a crime. Lying about it to the police is a crime. Come clean to your mother. What claim did you file at the bank? You told them you got scammed? – Hart CO 54 mins ago