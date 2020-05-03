So I gave someone all my bank information , because they said they would put money in my account and it sounded ver legit and they left my bank account at -$383 . Then I filed a claim at the bank and they denied it saying I have to pay off that -$383. Now my mom wants to file a police report but I lied to her and said someone stole my card and probably hacked into my account. If I file a police report and tell the truth could I still face charges for giving my information out ? And will they even give my money back?