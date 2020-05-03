I have a set of historical returns for a private or thinly traded asset. The returns are within normal market ranges (i.e. not 2002 era Google). I'd like to build a portfolio of ETF's or stocks that have a high correlation with the return of the private asset. Ideally this would be something along the lines of the interface offered by similarstocks.com. If necessary I can guess at a basket of ETF's that would most closely match but I don't know the weights, or which particular stocks in the basket would provide the best correlation.

What's the best way to do this? Is there an online tool?