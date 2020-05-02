You can see the volume and price of option trades in Time & Sales in/at a decent broker's platform/web site. You're going to need some clever way to data scrape if you want to collect the data because it could be 100's of pages daily for an underlying with liquid options, even 1000's for something like the SPY. You're not going to find a free web site that offers this because this is data storage intense.

The bid/ask spread is often wide because there are no participants other than the market maker. That can distort the appearance of option fair value versus underlying price. For example, a 50 delta option has a quote of $4.50 x $5.20 with an underlying that trades in a narrow range. A trade at the bid and then a trade at the ask implies a $1.40 move in the underlying when in fact, no such thing happened. However, I suspect that you are asking about the above pricing except that a trade goes off at $6.00 which is far from reality. The answer is combo orders. Here's why...

Suppose I own an $50 put quoted at $4.00 x $4.20 and I want to roll it down to the $48 put which is $2.80 x $3.00. I place a combo (spread) order splitting the B/A for a credit of $1.20. I don't care what the fill is on the individual legs because whatever they are, I get a $1.20 credit per spread. Occasionally, the individual legs are filled way outside normal pricing. On one spread, I might get a credit of $5.00 and on the other, a debit of $3.80, still netting me my $1.20. Why does this happen? One of these legs might be mispriced. More likely, there's a 3rd party buying or selling calls (perhaps mispriced) and the MM is linking that trade with one of mine via a conversion or reversal. And if no mispricings, the MM is simply capturing multiple spreads while laying off the risk via the arbs.