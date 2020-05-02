0

I am 55 years old. I'm a dependent of my daughter who's fully supporting me. Just for fun.......I also did some part time job and and played with stock and crypto in 2019:

1) Part time job: $2,000 total for the 2019 year

2) Stock and crypto. I bought some in the amount of $500 and sold it for around $1,200, i.e. $700 short term capital gain.

So my total earnings for the year 2019 were: $2,000 wages plus $700 short term capital gain. TOTAL: $2,700.

Should I pay taxes from those short term capital gains? Or should my daughter pay taxes from my capital gains? Or no taxes since it's less than 4000. I know the 4000 limit rule applies to normal wages. But does it also apply for income from short term capital gains?

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
user97960 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

user97960 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.