I am 55 years old. I'm a dependent of my daughter who's fully supporting me. Just for fun.......I also did some part time job and and played with stock and crypto in 2019:

1) Part time job: $2,000 total for the 2019 year

2) Stock and crypto. I bought some in the amount of $500 and sold it for around $1,200, i.e. $700 short term capital gain.

So my total earnings for the year 2019 were: $2,000 wages plus $700 short term capital gain. TOTAL: $2,700.

Should I pay taxes from those short term capital gains? Or should my daughter pay taxes from my capital gains? Or no taxes since it's less than 4000. I know the 4000 limit rule applies to normal wages. But does it also apply for income from short term capital gains?