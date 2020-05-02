0

I usually trade options, "Buy to Open" and "Sell to Close". (I don't exercise them, just buy and sell the options). I never traded "Sell to Open" / "Buy to Close". I know the definitions but don't know when to use.

When stock price down, Put Option Premium may not increase due to time factor. But a call Premium, would definitely come down.

So Here is my understanding on STO/BTC, Please correct me.

A BTO Call option Expires Next Day is $1.00 (Strike Price XXX). Next day irrespective of stock price move, option Premium came down to $0.30 as it expires same day.

So Can I buy the position, "Sell to Open" Call at $1.00, Next day to "Buy to Close" at $0.30 for the profit of $0.70 ??

