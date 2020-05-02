It has been a verrry long time since I have owned stock certificates so I no longer know if they are issued. If they do then I'd suggest that you contact some brokers and inquire about this. Make sure to ask what fees they charge for obtaining a stock certificate as well as if you can do it in someone else's name.

Another possibility might be to open a dividend reinvestment plan in the name of each of these individuals. There are a number of web site services that deal with this process (google for details). Again, it has been a very long time since I did this. Back then there were two methods:

Purchase a single share, receive the certificate and then open the DRIP with the company

Purchase shares with some minimum amount and all shares are held by the DRIP

Subsequent purchases can be made. Back in the day there were a number that offered as much as a 5% discount on automatically reinvested dividends as well as some that offered a discount on new cash purchases.

Not all companies offer direct investing DRIPs but for those that do, some offer no-fee DRIPs.