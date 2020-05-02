0

I am planning to give shares to some close individuals. Some of these individuals are still minors (between the ages of 6 to 13). I strongly prefer gifting these shares in the form of physical stock certificates. How can I do it? Where can I obtain physical paper stock certificates for the shares I'm about give away? How will dividends be received?

I'm planning to gift shares in 5 companies:

  • Kikkoman Corporation (Japan)
  • The Walt Disney Company (USA)
  • Berkshire Hathaway (USA)
  • Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)
  • Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (Greece, UK)

Note: most of the intended recipients live outside the USA, Canada, and Europe.

It has been a verrry long time since I have owned stock certificates so I no longer know if they are issued. If they do then I'd suggest that you contact some brokers and inquire about this. Make sure to ask what fees they charge for obtaining a stock certificate as well as if you can do it in someone else's name.

Another possibility might be to open a dividend reinvestment plan in the name of each of these individuals. There are a number of web site services that deal with this process (google for details). Again, it has been a very long time since I did this. Back then there were two methods:

  • Purchase a single share, receive the certificate and then open the DRIP with the company

  • Purchase shares with some minimum amount and all shares are held by the DRIP

Subsequent purchases can be made. Back in the day there were a number that offered as much as a 5% discount on automatically reinvested dividends as well as some that offered a discount on new cash purchases.

Not all companies offer direct investing DRIPs but for those that do, some offer no-fee DRIPs.

