I am planning to give shares to some close individuals. Some of these individuals are still minors (between the ages of 6 to 13). I strongly prefer gifting these shares in the form of physical stock certificates. How can I do it? Where can I obtain physical paper stock certificates for the shares I'm about give away? How will dividends be received?
I'm planning to gift shares in 5 companies:
- Kikkoman Corporation (Japan)
- The Walt Disney Company (USA)
- Berkshire Hathaway (USA)
- Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)
- Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (Greece, UK)
Note: most of the intended recipients live outside the USA, Canada, and Europe.