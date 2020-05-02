0

AMC just filled today, May 1st 2020, an SC-13D form that has the, "Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement" set as "July 23, 2019".

Why is there a difference between the reporting dates?

|improve this question|||||

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.