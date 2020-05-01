I have been investigating about the UK ISAs, specifally what happens if you move abroad.

To be more precise, I have read the government web about that and I have asked for details about that to the Vanguard's customer support.

The explanation Vanguard has given to me matches with the governments one: the account gets into a frozen state, you can't put more money on it but your investments are still there frowing (or not) and you keep the tax relief. And, of course, you can sell and move your money to a British bank account.

However, I have read in another forum's thread a person that says that Vanguard is forcing him to sell his assets before leaving.

My question is: can Vanguard (or any other financial firm) legally do that? Does the law protect the investor in this sense?

Note: by 'protect' I mean that you can demand the financial firm to keep the account opened and don't sell if you don't want to, of course assuming all the restrictions the account will have since it is frozen.