I am almost 21 and am looking to begin investing some of my money, as I have been fortunate enough thus far to be able to save a decent amount. My trouble is, I don't know how much of it I should invest. I have read a lot of different information about how much of one's savings should be invested, and have stumbled across many rules-of-thumb such as the 100 rule or the 50/20/30 rule, but I don't know how to interpret these in terms of general savings vs. stocks vs. other types of investments. I have also read a lot of information about how younger people should initially invest more, and take higher risk portfolios, because they have more time to wait, eventually garnering the higher reward despite enduring larger fluctuations earlier on.

My personal situation is basically this: I am almost 21 years old and three-quarters of the way through my bachelor's degree in engineering. I am extremely lucky and grateful that my parents are in such a financial position that they are able to provide me with my education, and so I don't have tuition costs or student loans. My monthly expenses are minimal, mainly just groceries and household stuff. I am in a co-op program, which means every other term I work full time as a software developer. I also work part time through the school year for a couple of different staffing agencies, and I do some freelance online work as well. As a result of all of this, I currently have saved around $70,000 (I also have 3 more work terms left in my degree, and so I will likely graduate university with about $100,000 in savings). Some of my money is in a TFSA (as GICs); the rest is just in a generic savings account.

Once I graduate, I will be paying my own way with regards to rent and any further education I wish to take. I am not sure if I will do a Masters' degree but I haven't ruled it out, so I would need to have funds available to pay for that if I decide to do it.

My parents' investment advisors are willing to take me on as a client under the family account, which I am interested in because I know they are very good and my family has done well by them over the past 40 years. They just need to know how much I am willing to invest. I already told them I am happy to take on a more high-risk portfolio, due to my age, but based on all of this information, could anyone offer some advice as to how much (percentage-wise) of my current savings I should be investing?