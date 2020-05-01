0

I'm trading crypto on Robinhood. My account is over $30,000 (for the last month). But today I got this weird message : "because you are marked as a pattern day trader, your account will be restricted if you purchase 1 BTC". Why? I tried contacting their customer support, but still didn't get an answer. Is there any additional limitations? I have never had this issue trading stock there. Is this a bug?

this is the screenshot

