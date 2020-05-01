Pattern analysis such as double tops is wishful thinking, especially 'vague ones'. Support and resistance is arbitrary. Anything that is oversold can become far more oversold and vice versa.

As for the RSI, it is an improvement on the Rate of Change and Stochastics indicators because it removes the 'take away' effect of early data. Because it is a ratio, it eliminates the problem of needing large amounts of historical data. But because a ratio is used in its calculation, it is more volatile and erratic. Shorter RSI periods result in more timely signals along with a larger number of whipsaws. Longer RSI periods result in fewer signals which are less timely and less profitable because of delayed entry and exit.

Here's the catch with these technical indicators. They can provide information like support and resistance, trend, and current momentum but they are just reflection of past price and they predict absolutely nothing going forward. It's like looking in the rear view mirror to see where you have been. Any trade taken based on them is based on the hope that the trend continues.

If you want to verify any of this, back test a large number of sets of data. It might cure you of using them.