So ironically I took out a 401k loan to avoid PMI on a property we purchased. I've recently left the job where I had the loan and want to repay the balance, but will need to borrow in order to do so.

If I take out a home equity loan that "reduces" the overall equity in my home below 20% could that cause my mortgage lender to add PMI to my mortgage? Or are my mortgage terms based on the fact that I had 20% equity when I purchased the house?

This may be a silly question but I honestly don't know the answer! Having a hard time finding it on google as well.

    You typically can't get a home equity loan that brings your equity under 20%. – Hart CO 47 mins ago
  • The mortgage lender remains "primary" and they won't care (as much), because they'll get paid first in a liquidation. The HEL/secondary mortgage may insist on insurance. – Ben Voigt 15 mins ago
  • Do you have another job lined up, does it have a 401(k) plan, and does that plan allow rollover of assets+loan together from a previous employer? – Ben Voigt 14 mins ago

