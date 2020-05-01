So ironically I took out a 401k loan to avoid PMI on a property we purchased. I've recently left the job where I had the loan and want to repay the balance, but will need to borrow in order to do so.

If I take out a home equity loan that "reduces" the overall equity in my home below 20% could that cause my mortgage lender to add PMI to my mortgage? Or are my mortgage terms based on the fact that I had 20% equity when I purchased the house?

This may be a silly question but I honestly don't know the answer! Having a hard time finding it on google as well.