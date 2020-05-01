I have the following loans

1000000 loan at 11.75% interest (personal Loan, EMI 22000 per month) 650000 loan at 9 % interest (loan on Fixed deposit, EMI 20000 per month) 350000 loan at 6% interest (Agri Gold Loan, no EMI annual interest repayment 18800)

Total debt 2000000

I have the following investments

500000 investment in Equity(currently negative returns} 750000 investment as fixed deposit at 7% annually matures in 1.5 year 230000 investment in sovereign gold bonds earning 2.5% assured interest payouts half yearly. Matures in 8years

I also have some long term investment which I can't liquidate immediately, like PPF and SSY so not considering these options now.

My questions:

What's My effective interest? Am I losing more than what I'm earning in terms of interest? If I take another loan for 2000000 at 8% how would be my effective interest?

PS: I'm forced to borrow due to a natural calamity, flood here in Kerala during the last mansoon season. A portion of the house got damaged completely. The 2000000 loan us for building a new house.