I have the following loans
1000000 loan at 11.75% interest (personal Loan, EMI 22000 per month)
650000 loan at 9 % interest (loan on Fixed deposit, EMI 20000 per month)
350000 loan at 6% interest (Agri Gold Loan, no EMI annual interest repayment 18800)
Total debt 2000000
I have the following investments
- 500000 investment in Equity(currently negative returns}
- 750000 investment as fixed deposit at 7% annually matures in 1.5 year
- 230000 investment in sovereign gold bonds earning 2.5% assured interest payouts half yearly. Matures in 8years
I also have some long term investment which I can't liquidate immediately, like PPF and SSY so not considering these options now.
My questions:
- What's My effective interest? Am I losing more than what I'm earning in terms of interest?
- If I take another loan for 2000000 at 8% how would be my effective interest?
PS: I'm forced to borrow due to a natural calamity, flood here in Kerala during the last mansoon season. A portion of the house got damaged completely. The 2000000 loan us for building a new house.