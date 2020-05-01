Holding U.S. stocks in a TFSA does not avoid the U.S. withholding tax on dividends, as there is no tax treaty covering investments in a TFSA, while there is a treaty covering investments held in an RRSP. Dividends are primarily why holding U.S. stocks in an RRSP can be preferable to holding the same stocks in a TFSA. If the stock pays no dividend, there is no such advantage, although a stock could start paying a dividend in the future. I would suggest if you're holding a U.S. stock primarily for the dividend income, then it could be best held inside an RRSP.

If you buy a U.S. stock for your TFSA and then later sell it for a gain, that gain does not result in capital gains tax being owed — whereas in a non-registered account you would incur capital gains tax on such a sale. And in an RRSP, you would eventually pay tax on your gains, as all the money inside an RRSP is tax-deferred (not tax free) and so will eventually be shared with the government. So gains are a case where the TFSA can have an edge over both non-registered accounts as well as RRSPs.

So if you're planning on having any ten-baggers, the TFSA could be the better account to hold them in — even if there is some miniscule dividend being paid and 15% of that being pocketed by the U.S. IRS through the withholding tax. IMHO, I'd rather give the IRS 15% of inconsequential dividends from my ten-bagger than have to share my ten-bagger's gains with the Canada Revenue Agency at normal income tax rates! Because that's what would eventually happen when withdrawing the ten-bagger's proceeds from an RRSP.

So to get to your question: Is there a situation where holding a U.S. stock in a non-registered account is better than holding in a TFSA (or RRSP)? Yes, there are a few cases I can think of: