I live Toronto ON, but think buy US ETFs because more variety than Canadian ETFs.
What means "recoverable" below? 100% fully refundable to me?
How do I recover US withholding taxes?
Why charge US withholding taxes at all, if Canadians can 100% recover them?
A. Canadian fund that holds US or international stocks directly.
- In a taxable account, US or international withholding taxes apply, but are recoverable.
- In an RRSP or TFSA, US or international withholding taxes apply and are not recoverable.
B. US-listed ETF that holds US stocks.
- In a taxable account, US withholding taxes apply, but are recoverable.
- In an RRSP, US withholding taxes do not apply.
- In a TFSA, US withholding taxes apply and are not recoverable.
C. US-listed ETF that holds international stocks.
- In a taxable account, international withholding taxes apply and are not recoverable. US withholding taxes apply, but are recoverable.
- In an RRSP, international withholding taxes apply and are not recoverable. US withholding taxes do not apply.
- In a TFSA, international and US withholding taxes apply and are not recoverable.