I'm Canadian, but I like U.S. ETFs because there's more variety than Canadian ETFs.

  1. What means "recoverable" below? 100% fully refundable to me?

  2. How do I recover U.S. withholding taxes?

  3. Why does the U.S. charge withholding taxes at all, if Canadians can 100% recover them?

A. Canadian fund that holds US or international stocks directly.

  • In a taxable account, US or international withholding taxes apply, but are recoverable.
  • In an RRSP or TFSA, US or international withholding taxes apply and are not recoverable.

B. US-listed ETF that holds US stocks.

  • In a taxable account, US withholding taxes apply, but are recoverable.
  • In an RRSP, US withholding taxes do not apply.
  • In a TFSA, US withholding taxes apply and are not recoverable.

Foreign Withholding Tax Explained | Canadian Couch Potato

C. US-listed ETF that holds international stocks.

  • In a taxable account, international withholding taxes apply and are not recoverable. US withholding taxes apply, but are recoverable.
  • In an RRSP, international withholding taxes apply and are not recoverable. US withholding taxes do not apply.
  • In a TFSA, international and US withholding taxes apply and are not recoverable.
