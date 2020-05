After some research, I decided to open a short position on Turkish Lira (TRY), and I'm also looking to short TRY-denominated debt.

To short the TRY-denominated debt, I'd need to short-sell a TRY-denominated bond.

The entry threshold to buy/sell government or corporate bonds is around $200K, what is above what I am willing to risk.

Is there another way to do it?