I cannot understand how my bank calculates the interest. Here is what the system shows when I invest 175,000 pesos (it's small money in dollars):

Investment instrument: PAYMENT AT MATURITY Investment amount: $ 175,000.00 Term: 1 Days Gross Interest to Earn: $ 20.66 Total tax: $ 20.8 Net interest to earn: $ 41.18 Net amount to maturity: $ 175,013.73

Two questions:

Net is larger than gross. Does this bank (the largest in this country) not quite know which is which... or do I miss something? The figures don't sum up. I would expect net 20.66 = gross 41.18 - tax 20.8 , but it is not. Also, I would expect to have in the end investment 175,000.00 + net 20.66 = amount 175,020.66 , but the bank will only give me 175,013.73 . How did they get all these figures?

Here are the original data in Spanish copied verbatim from the bank's online system: