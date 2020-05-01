I cannot understand how my bank calculates the interest. Here is what the system shows when I invest 175,000 pesos (it's small money in dollars):
Investment instrument: PAYMENT AT MATURITY
Investment amount: $ 175,000.00
Term: 1 Days
Gross Interest to Earn: $ 20.66
Total tax: $ 20.8
Net interest to earn: $ 41.18
Net amount to maturity: $ 175,013.73
Two questions:
Net is larger than gross. Does this bank (the largest in this country) not quite know which is which... or do I miss something?
The figures don't sum up. I would expect
net 20.66 = gross 41.18 - tax 20.8, but it is not. Also, I would expect to have in the end
investment 175,000.00 + net 20.66 = amount 175,020.66, but the bank will only give me
175,013.73. How did they get all these figures?
Here are the original data in Spanish copied verbatim from the bank's online system:
Instrumento de inversión: PAGARE LIQUIDABLE AL VENCIMIENTO
Monto de inversión: $175,000.00
Plazo: 1 Días
Interés bruto a ganar: $20.66
Impuesto total: $20.8
Interés neto a ganar: $41.18
Importe neto al vencimiento: $ 175,013.73