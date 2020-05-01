Since every trade has a buyer and a seller, I don't understand when people say buyer volume is X or seller volume is Y (if seller volume is different from buyer volume). Where are these numbers coming from?
Yes, every trade requires both a buyer and a seller.
Buying volume takes place at the ask price and it puts upward pressure on the security when it exceeds selling volume.
Selling volume takes place at the bid price and it puts downward pressure on the security when it exceeds buying volume.
It's the net aggregate volume on one side that moves price in that direction.
-
Does this count only market orders? If I put in a limit order to buy, I'm effectively trying to buy at the (my own) bid. – Michael 3 mins ago