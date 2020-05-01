My fiancee and I are thinking about getting married this year. Currently, we live together in California.

My fiancee is going to attend law school in August of this year, in Washington DC. I will stay in California.

She is likely going to have a very low income while she's a student. I expect my income to be between $180K - $200K/yr.

I wanted to better understand what the tax implications would be if we got married. I know that there will likely be federal tax savings from filing jointly. However, I'm concerned about my income being taxed twice: once in California, and once in whatever state my fiancee resides in (ex: Washington DC).

Is there a possibility that I'll be paying taxes twice on the same income?

How would we even file our returns? Would the federal return be MFJ, while we each file separate returns in California and DC as MFS?